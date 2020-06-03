As cases of COVID-19 surge, the government has sent a begging bowl to private companies for financial assistance to equip isolation centres in Masvingo, bringing the country’s preparedness to fight the infections disease under scrutiny.

BY TATENDA CHITAGU

Zimbabwe recorded a surge in the number of new infections beginning Wednesday last week, with the figures more than doubling from Tuesday’s 63 to 132 by Wednesday night.

Masvingo recorded the majority of the new cases on Wednesday night — with 12 being migrants returning from neighbouring South Africa and Botswana, according to a situational report released by the Health and Child Care ministry. Masvingo now has 31 confirmed cases.

Zimbabwe as of yesterday had 203 confirmed cases and four deaths.

Most of the new infections are being recorded in quarantine centres that are housing returnees from Botswana and South Africa.

In letters from the Office of the President and Cabinet to various businesses in Masvingo seen by NewsDay, government admitted it could not fight the disease alone.

Referenced: “Request for donations towards the COVID-19 isolation centres in Masvingo province” the letter read: “As we all know that COVID-19 virus has not spared our beloved country, hence proactive measures have to be put in place to help our province in fighting the pandemic. In light of the above, I am kindly requesting your utmost assistance or donations in respect to fighting the pandemic.

“All donations can be channelled to the accounting details below clearly showing (its source) for COVID-19 resource mobilisation. Your usual support is greatly appreciated (account details given).”

The account belongs to the Local Government ministry.

The appeal came amid reports that most isolation centres were ill-equipped and only have beds, without oxygen or ventilators.

