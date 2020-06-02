THE much-talked-about Zanu PF youth projects that President Emmerson Mnangagwa commissioned recently will be used for corrupt activities.

By Ngodza, Our Reader

The piggery and chicken projects are just a ploy to illegally siphon the taxpayers’ money. No matter how much funding these “projects” get, they won’t get off the ground.

What pains the most is that companies will be compelled to fund these projects as part of their corporate social responsibilities, only to see the cash disappear without anything on the ground to justify it.

The government has to check on the background of people running any project before they fund it. The reason they like funding without background checks is simply for political expediency.

For how long will the country continue losing precious resources through incompetence? Be serious!

Zimbabwe has cash to burn. I surrender.

