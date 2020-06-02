Stop rights abuses under the guise of enforcing lockdown

AFTER several countries across the globe had started implementing lockdown measures to curb the rapid spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), concerns have been raised about the potential to use the lockdowns to violate human rights.

NewsDay Comment

And this has been a case in point in Zimbabwe.

Last week, United Nations secretary-general António Guterres called for States not to use the COVID-19 crisis as a pretext for repressive measures, urging governments to recognise that the threat was the “virus, not people”.

Zimbabwe has, however, witnessed a toxic lockdown culture in which individual citizens have been abused by members of the police and military either for not wearing masks or moving around without clearance letters.

In the worst case scenario, the government has used the lockdown to torture political opponents and evade pending by-elections.

Since the lockdown was initiated, we have sadly witnessed the shrinking of democratic space. It is so inhumane for authorities to use a pandemic like COVID-19 to push their selfish and parochial interests by shrinking the democratic space in the country.

The High Court ordered State security agents not to assault citizens while enforcing the initial 21-day lockdown after one of those injured demanded compensation from the government as his arm and leg were allegedly broken by security forces.

This followed an urgent petition by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, which had recorded several rights abuse cases by the army and police.

It is essential to separate the fight against COVID-19 and that against political opponents. The recent abduction and torture of three MDC Alliance youth leaders is a case in point. While they admittedly violated the lockdown laws, that did not justify the abuse and torture they were subjected to.

It is clear that the inhumane treatment they received had nothing to do with the violation of the lockdown laws, but the fact that they belonged to the opposition party — a thorn in the Zanu PF government’s flesh.

Such “heavy-handed” or “highly militarised” security response to the virus is really uncalled for as it has seen the spread of human rights violations.

