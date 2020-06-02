Zimbabwe Cricket donates to Thorngrove Infectious Disease Hospital

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THORNGROVE Infectious Disease Hospital, Bulawayo’s coronavirus isolation centre has benefited from Zimbabwe Cricket’s generosity, with the facility getting a donation of essential items in the fight against the deadly pandemic.

ZC made the donation on Tuesday at a ceremony held at the Large City Hall.

Nicholas Singo, the Tuskers general manager presented donated items, which included 20 litres of hand sanitisers, portable hand sanitisers as well as paracetamol syrup. Singo said with Covid-19 having brought a lot of suffering in people’s lives, as ZC they saw it fit to contribute in the fight against the deadly pandemic.

“We are facing a global health crisis that is killing people, spreading human suffering and upending people’s lives. With this in mind, Zimbabwe Cricket would like to make a small donation of medicinal essentials to Thorngrove Infectious Disease Hospital, which has been designated as a Covid-19 isolation centre,’’ Singo said.

Bulawayo Mayor, Solomon Mguni expressed his appreciation at the donation by ZC and said the contribution will play a huge part in the fight against the deadly pandemic in the city.

“May I also take this opportunity to appreciate the donations from Zimbabwe Cricket who have noted that the sporting community is also key in the fight against Covid-19. The donation is also inclusive of tablets that will be key in attending to other diseases other than Covid-19 and also ensure that the already burdened community has access to expensive medication,’’ Mguni said.

Before donating to Thorngrove Infectious Disease Hospital, ZC extended a helping hand at Chinyaradzo Children’s Home in Harare, Entembeni Old People’s Home as well as Percy Ibbotson Remand Home and Hostel in Bulawayo. At the three places, ZC also disinfected the areas mostly used by the occupants.

ZC’s donation on Tuesday was combined with those of Stanbic Bank who presented critical items for Thorngrove Infectious Disease Hospital and Bulawayo Arts Culture and Heritage Endowment Fund which donated mealie meal to three musical groups in the city.

