Chronicle Reporter

MDC-T interim leader Dr Thokozani Khupe has sacked Mr Nelson Chamisa from the opposition party for defying a court ruling that nullified his leadership of the party and ordered that the organisation reverts to its 2014 structures.

In a letter addressed to Mr Chamisa in his capacity as the party’s secretary for policy and research as per the 2014 structures, MDC-T secretary general Mr Douglas Mwonzora cited Mr Chamisa’s recent appointments and redeployments of the national standing committee as the reason behind his sacking.

“I note that following the Supreme Court judgement, in MDC and Others v Elias Mashavira and Others (SC56/2020) of 31 March 2020, which ruled that you were no longer the President of the Movement for Democratic Change which was formerly led by the late Dr Morgan Tsvangirai you have continued to defy the court order,” said Mr Mwonzora.



“The latest incident is when on 21 May 2020 you issued a communication to the effect that you had in your capacity as the President of the MDC Alliance Party made certain appointments and redeployments to the Party’s National Standing Committee. You could only have made these appointments as president of the party other than the Party that was referred to in the Supreme Court judgement in the case mentioned above.”

Mr Mwonzora said in terms of clause 5.10.(a) of the MDC-T constitution Mr Chamisa had automatically terminated his membership to the party by joining or forming another party.

More details to follow