Mthabisi Tshuma, Chronicle Correspondent

A LOCAL non-governmental organisation, Hope Restorers Academy continued with providing food aid to the vulnerable in a bid to address food challenges that have affected many people countrywide in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organisation recently launched the pilot project after donating food hampers to 14 vulnerable families in Makokoba suburb who mainly are in the informal sector.

Last Thursday, Hope Restorers Academy donated groceries to Ekuphumuleni Genetric Nursing Home while on Saturday they donated to Emthunzini WeThemba children’s home.

The donation comes as many homes in the city have been left stranded as most of their well-wishers have diverted their corporate social responsibility to providing measures to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

Founder of the organisation Ms Michelle Msimanga said the donation is meant to alleviate lives of vulnerable members housed at the institution who have been affected by the pandemic as their relatives are unable to fully provide for them taking note that they are also faced with the same predicament of failing to make ends meet.

The grocery distributed to each institution included 200kgs mealie meal, 20 green bar soaps, 20litres of cooking oil, 10 breads, 5 cremora boxes, 40 litres of drink, 20kgs meat, 5 boxes of soup, 24 bath soaps, 20kgs flour, 15kgs of beans and vegetables.

“The elderly play a pivotal role in moulding the lives of the future generation and it is the mandate of us the future generation to ensure that we give back to them for all the efforts they have made in nurturing us to be a better people.

“The donation is meant to ease pressure also to the relatives who have their loved ones housed in this institution and are failing to keep up with the state of the economy and current pandemic in making sure they continue providing for their family members. We hope the grocery will go a long way in ensuring there is food security in the institution,” said Ms Msimanga.

She said beneficiaries of the ongoing programme that they are targeting are old people’s homes with other institutions in the city set to receive in this week.

Receiving the donation, Ekuphumuleni Genetric Nursing Home Sister in charge Lucia Malemane said the intervention had come timeously at a time they needed help.

“We are at loss of words with such a big donation which will definitely last long and ensure the institution continues to run efficiently.

“Covid-19 has brought about challenges for institutions such as that of us and to receive the donation is a blessing to us as we are able to fully execute our work of taking care of the people at the home,” said Sister Malemane.

