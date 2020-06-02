Pvt quarantine centres identified

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE government has identified 11 facilities around the country for use as private quarantine centres.

Recently Cabinet endorsed a motion to have private quarantine centres where returning citizens will however, be required to foot their own bills.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana, said the eleven facilities were already available with Khumalo Hotel being the facility identified in Bulawayo.

“These are the private fee-paying quarantine centres available; Rainbow Towers, Umswindale Lodge, Baines Bed and Breakfast, Yorke Lodge, Maclcom Lodge, Argyle Apartments, Bronte Hotel, Greystone Lodge, Kadoma Hotel, Masvingo Chevron Hotel and Bulawayo’s Khumalo Hotel,” said Mr Mangwana.

According to the Cabinet decision on these private quarantine centres, facilities must apply to the Ministry of Health and Child Care after which they are inspected by same Ministry together with the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority and the security services.