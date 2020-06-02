Home News JUST IN: Police block traffic into Harare CBD JUST IN: Police block traffic into Harare CBD 2nd June 2020 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Police in Harare this morning are blocking human and vehicular traffic into the central business district. Related RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Zim COVID-19 cases now at 203 News Scores of Byo stranded as Zesa system is overwhelmed News Delta Corporation reported a 42 percent beer output decline News Good future for SAA, Eskom: Ramaphosa News Man loses US$28 000 in botched stand deal News Mash Central provincial mines chief in court