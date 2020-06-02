Zim COVID-19 cases now at 203

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE country’s confirmed positive Covid-19 cases have risen to 203 as returning citizens continue to dominate those who test positive as compared to local transmissions.

According to the latest figures released by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, as of Monday 26 new cases were recorded with 25 being for returnees while one was a local transmission.

“26 cases tested positive for Covid-19 today (Monday). These are returnees from South Africa (22), Botswana (3) and one local transmission who are all isolated.

“The local case is contact of a known confirmed case,” reads the report.

The Ministry further reported that according to previous statistics released they had double reported a positive case in Manicaland bringing the cumulative figure to nine but the corrected figure in the province has eight cases.

The Ministry further stated that 789 RDT screening tests and 637 PCR diagnostics tests were done on Monday.

“The cumulative number of tests done to date is 44 635 (28 112 RDT and 18 709 PCR).

“To date the confirmed number of confirmed cases is 203, recovered 29, active cases 170 and four deaths since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020,” reads the statement.