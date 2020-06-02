Nyore Madzianike, Senior Reporter

HUKURU Housing Development boss, Mollen Kuvimba, has appeared in court facing allegations of duping the director of Merge Power Supplies, Innocent Chivenga, of US$28 000 in a botched residential stand deal.

Kuvimba appeared at the Harare magistrate court charged with fraud.

She was not asked to plead to the charges when she appeared before Ms Barbra Mateko, who remanded her to July 28 on $1 000 bail.

Circumstances leading to Kuvimba’s arrest are that on May 12, Innocent Chivenga sent his relative, Jeffrey Chivenga to look for a residential stand to purchase.

On the following day, Tawanda Kuvimba claimed that they had a stand, before referring Chivenga to Mollen Kuvimba, saying she was the boss at Hukuru Housing Development with Fabion Masewu as the sales person.

The two allegedly told Chivenga that they had stands in Crowhill, which were on sale. Chivenga is said to have chosen three stands in

Crowhill, which were selling at US$9 600 and another one measuring nearly 3 000 square metres.

The court heard that on the same day, Chivenga paid US$32 500 as part payment for all the stands, which were priced at US$42 200.

On May 15, Chivenga is said to have paid more money and was promised some receipts for the transactions and to be given some of the stands.

After the payment, Kuvimba is alleged to have become evasive, which prompted Chivenga to lodge a complaint with the police.