Joseph Madzimure, Senior Reporter

ZANU PF and war veterans have called upon the international community to demand justice for the slain black man who met an agonising death at the hands of a white police man in the United States.

The murder of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis triggered riots in the United States amid concerns that the third degree murder charges that have been laid against the white police officer are too lenient.

Speaking at a Press conference in Harare yesterday, Zanu PF political commissar Cde Victor Matemadanda said justice should prevail in

America so as to end the senseless killing of black people, which is all too common.

“I want to talk about the American brutality to the black people, which does not come on Floyd as an isolation issue. We know America is the largest global sponsor of imperialism.

“Even though some people might say America itself never physically colonised any country, but America is the largest sponsor of imperialism. The idea being that of taking foreign wealth to America, but America also went a step ahead and became the largest importer of colonised Africans in a form of slave trade. We know that most activities the world over of slave trade were done in America.

“So when America today decides to willy-nilly kill black people we are not very much surprised and we know even if they say justice is going to follow on this white policeman who man-slaughtered Floyd there is nothing that is going to come we know, because they don’t count black life as life that is worth to be living. That is America for you,” he said.

Cde Matemadanda described the much vaunted American justice system as anti-black people.

“They talk about themselves having the best justice system in the world, yes America have always had a justice system, but a justice system that is racial. They are very worried and concerned about the white Americans and do not care about the lives of black Americans. Whether they are citizens or just people that pass thorough America, they don’t have any right. How would you in a country that has got rights for everyone allow such brutality to take place? How would you suffocate in day light a person and no one decides to intervene to save life, if indeed life was the same?” he queried.

Cde Matemadanda said to show outrage against the killing of the black man, Zimbabweans will march to the US embassy on June 4.

“Preparations are underway for a march on the 4th of June to confront America Embassy in Harare. If it was a white American who was being suffocated, obviously others would have joined to save the live, which they call the precious life of their white American.

“All Zimbabweans are expected to participate and ensure justice prevails.

“We expect Zimbabweans from all corners to come in their numbers to take part on the demonstrations, under Covid-19.

“We expect the people to observe social distancing as we demonstrate,” he said.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association, Ambassador Chris Mutsvangwa yesterday rapped US ambassador to Zimbabwe Brian Nichols for trying to deflect the killing of an unarmed black man by drawing no existence comparisons with Zimbabwe.

None other President Mnangagwa was the lucky escape victim of a heinous assassination attempt at White City Stadium in the run up to the elections in 2018. His ministers and security details were killed or maimed together with other victims. To this day, the culprits are yet to be apprehended. And there is still no justice meted out.

“As he lists unsolved cases, Ambassador Nichols of USA needs to be even handed. He should avoid being selective in his catalogue of unsolved political victimisation. The existence of such victims serves to highlight the magnitude of the political challenges that have burdened President Mnangagwa and the New Dispensation. It also calls for dispassionate treatment from all nations that mean well and especially from the democratic superpower that is USA,” said Mutsvangwa.

Former leader of the Zimbabwe Union of Democrats Margret Dongo also railed against the US hypocrisy and warned opposition parties against consorting with the country that violates human rights.

“It is time African foolish politicians start to think independently for home grown solutions. No evil country in this world is like USA. This is the headquarters of Satan. Over 200 years enslaving Africans. I see fools come to me and tell me God blessed USA. Don’t be brainwashed.

“America was built by brutally eliminating the local natives and over 200 years brutally exploiting African people. These people you call Americans are not Americans. Real Americans have been killed (local natives they nicknamed Red Indians),” said Dongo.