The Chronicle

The Chronicle

Mpilo to improve maternity health service delivery

Ex Zimpraise lead singer, Sthandwa ready to launch debut solo album

Matabeleland South Province identifies 15 new quarantine centres

Ngodzo warns players on money games during national lockdown

Zim Covid-19 cases rise to 178

Econet donates Personal Protective Equipment

High Court challenge for Zupco �˜monopoly�™

Zimbabwe breaks new ground! VAYA Africa launches electric vehicle

Byo celebrates 126 years of cleanliness, hospitality & artistry

Bosso mull 50% pay cut

https://www.chronicle.co.zw Bulawayo’s most popular daily newspaper Mon, 01 Jun 2020 14:34:07 +0000 en-GB hourly 1 https://www.chronicle.co.zw/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2018/08/cropped-chronicle_site_icon-32×32.png https://www.chronicle.co.zw 32 32 https://www.chronicle.co.zw/mpilo-to-improve-maternity-health-service-delivery/ https://www.chronicle.co.zw/mpilo-to-improve-maternity-health-service-delivery/#respond Mon, 01 Jun 2020 14:34:07 +0000



Thandeka Moyo- Ndlovu, Health Reporter MPILO Central Hospital in Bulawayo is likely to improve maternal health service delivery following the installation of new theatre lights yesterday. The institution had run with faulty lights for more than five years which in turn compromised the service rendered to expecting mothers and new born children. Mpilo acting chief […]]]>

https://www.chronicle.co.zw/mpilo-to-improve-maternity-health-service-delivery/feed/ 0 https://www.chronicle.co.zw/ex-zimpraise-lead-singer-sthandwa-ready-to-launch-debut-solo-album/ https://www.chronicle.co.zw/ex-zimpraise-lead-singer-sthandwa-ready-to-launch-debut-solo-album/#respond Mon, 01 Jun 2020 12:26:06 +0000



Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent AMERICA-based gospel musician, Sthandwa Ncube-Tigere will be launching her debut album titled Devine Destiny on Facebook this Saturday with an interactive listening session where people will be given a platform to share their views on the music. From 1PM on Saturday, people can log into the former Zimpraise lead singer�™s Facebook […]]]>

https://www.chronicle.co.zw/ex-zimpraise-lead-singer-sthandwa-ready-to-launch-debut-solo-album/feed/ 0 https://www.chronicle.co.zw/matabeleland-south-province-identifies-15-new-quarantine-centres/ https://www.chronicle.co.zw/matabeleland-south-province-identifies-15-new-quarantine-centres/#respond Mon, 01 Jun 2020 11:06:10 +0000



Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent MATABELELAND South Province has identified 15 new quarantine centres and $26 million is required for renovations so that returnees are moved out of educational institutions to pave way for re-opening of schools and universities. Presenting a progress report on the establishment of Covid-19 quarantine and isolation centres during a meeting on […]]]>

https://www.chronicle.co.zw/matabeleland-south-province-identifies-15-new-quarantine-centres/feed/ 0 https://www.chronicle.co.zw/ngodzo-warns-players-on-money-games-during-national-lockdown/ https://www.chronicle.co.zw/ngodzo-warns-players-on-money-games-during-national-lockdown/#respond Mon, 01 Jun 2020 10:03:13 +0000



Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter ONE of the country�™s finest midfielders Johannes �˜Tshisa�™ Ngodzo has warned players that they risk a brutal end to their careers if they engage in playing money games during the Covid-19 induced national lockdown. A number of players contracted to Division One and Premier Soccer League clubs especially in Harare […]]]>

https://www.chronicle.co.zw/ngodzo-warns-players-on-money-games-during-national-lockdown/feed/ 0 https://www.chronicle.co.zw/zim-covid-19-cases-rise-to-178/ https://www.chronicle.co.zw/zim-covid-19-cases-rise-to-178/#respond Mon, 01 Jun 2020 09:38:25 +0000



Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter ZIMBABWE has recorded four new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 178. According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, three people who returned from South Africa and one person from Mozambique tested positive for Covid-19. �œAs at 31 May 2020, Zimbabwe had […]]]>

https://www.chronicle.co.zw/zim-covid-19-cases-rise-to-178/feed/ 0 https://www.chronicle.co.zw/econet-donates-personal-protective-equipment/ https://www.chronicle.co.zw/econet-donates-personal-protective-equipment/#respond Mon, 01 Jun 2020 09:29:59 +0000



Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief MIDLANDS province�™s fight against Covid-19 has received a major boost after Econet Wireless donated personal protective equipment (PPE) worth over $150 000 to Gweru Provincial Hospital isolation centre. The donated PPE included latex gloves and shoes, PVC overalls, face masks, and disposable surgical masks, among others. The funds used to […]]]>

https://www.chronicle.co.zw/econet-donates-personal-protective-equipment/feed/ 0 https://www.chronicle.co.zw/high-court-challenge-for-zupco-monopoly/ https://www.chronicle.co.zw/high-court-challenge-for-zupco-monopoly/#respond Sun, 31 May 2020 22:05:39 +0000



Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter COMMUTER omnibus owners in Bulawayo, operating under the banner �˜Tshova Mubaiwa Transport Co-operative Company�™ have approached the High Court challenging Government�™s decision to have their kombis operate under the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) franchise. Due to the lockdown restrictions, only Zupco buses and kombis are allowed to operate while […]]]>

https://www.chronicle.co.zw/high-court-challenge-for-zupco-monopoly/feed/ 0 https://www.chronicle.co.zw/zimbabwe-breaks-new-ground-vaya-africa-launches-electric-vehicle/ https://www.chronicle.co.zw/zimbabwe-breaks-new-ground-vaya-africa-launches-electric-vehicle/#respond Sun, 31 May 2020 22:05:19 +0000



Business Reporter ZIMBABWE has broken new ground after VAYA Africa, a Mauritius-registered transportation service company on Friday launched an electric vehicle service in the country as part of the company�™s rollout strategy across Africa. �œWe are excited to launch the �˜VAYA Electric�™ vehicle as we start our journey of deploying innovative ways of harnessing clean, […]]]>

https://www.chronicle.co.zw/zimbabwe-breaks-new-ground-vaya-africa-launches-electric-vehicle/feed/ 0 https://www.chronicle.co.zw/byo-celebrates-126-years-of-cleanliness-hospitality-artistry/ https://www.chronicle.co.zw/byo-celebrates-126-years-of-cleanliness-hospitality-artistry/#respond Sun, 31 May 2020 22:05:13 +0000



Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent THE city of Bulawayo celebrates 126 years as a city today. The day which has been named Bulawayo Day will see numerous activities taking place online during the course of the week as part of the celebrations. The city of Kings and Queens as Bulawayo is affectionately known, is regarded as […]]]>

https://www.chronicle.co.zw/byo-celebrates-126-years-of-cleanliness-hospitality-artistry/feed/ 0 https://www.chronicle.co.zw/bosso-mull-50-pay-cut/ https://www.chronicle.co.zw/bosso-mull-50-pay-cut/#respond Sun, 31 May 2020 22:05:06 +0000



Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter OUTSPOKEN Highlanders member Carlos Zidya has challenged the Bosso faithful to engage their contacts to assist the club. Zidya facilitated the club�™s assistance from Insiza North legislator Farai Taruvinga, who donated $50 000, with his associate Leonard Ndlovu chipping in with $30 000. Zidya met Taruvinga while fixing the legislator�™s […]]]>

https://www.chronicle.co.zw/bosso-mull-50-pay-cut/feed/ 0