Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

AMERICA-based gospel musician, Sthandwa Ncube-Tigere will be launching her debut album titled Devine Destiny on Facebook this Saturday with an interactive listening session where people will be given a platform to share their views on the music.

From 1PM on Saturday, people can log into the former Zimpraise lead singer’s Facebook pages, Sthandwa Ncube Music and Sthandwa Ncube and listen to the album that will also be released on digital music stores.

The eight-track album, produced by Bheka Mthethwa and Erastus Nleya, Sthandwa said is one with which she testifies the goodness of God’s love.

Through the live launch and listening session, Ncube said she wanted people to know more about her and her music journey.

“I want to tell people about my journey in the music industry and how I got to be a solo artiste. Also, I want to share how I came up with each and every song and the inspiration behind them,” said Sthandwa.

She said she will not perform as she will just let the songs play.

“With every song that’s being sampled, I want to also take questions. I’ll be addressing each question from the comments section. I’m not performing, but I want the listening session to be interactive,” said Sthandwa.

Over the past weeks, Sthandwa has been sharing snippets of tracks from the album online and from the responses, it seems it will be one to look out for.

