Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ONE of the country’s finest midfielders Johannes ‘Tshisa’ Ngodzo has warned players that they risk a brutal end to their careers if they engage in playing money games during the Covid-19 induced national lockdown.

A number of players contracted to Division One and Premier Soccer League clubs especially in Harare have in the past weeks been seen playing money games in various suburbs in the capital.

“What they are doing in not good at all, yes we know its been long without football but to then engage in those money games is not only totally unprofessional but risky. They must know that careers can come to a brutal end and once you are injured in such games, you must forget about any assistance from your employers. Injuries in such games cant be ruled out because as long as there is money involved tackles are always going to be hard so I would really urge those involved to stop this defiance forthwith,” warned the former Highlanders and Warriors star midfielder whose promising career was also cut short by an ankle injury while on national team duty against Eritrea.

Ngodzo, who won the Zifa Southern Region Division One championship as coach with Bantu Rovers in 2016, said if the players want to keep fit, they should do individual exercises or even play Five-a-Side none competitive matches rather than engage in money games.

The 2002 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Soccer Star of the Year second runner up said those engaged in money games must take a serious introspection and weigh the dangers instead of being blinkered by the little money they will get.