PROLIFIC artiste Josh Meck has released the video of his gospel song titled Chitsike.

BY MOSES MUGUGUNYEKI

Meck, an acclaimed songwriter, and music producer shifted to gospel music last year in a surprise move.

The musician said he was inspired to take gospel music seriously after some session work with acts such as Pastor G, Tidings of Love and Prince Mafukidze.

The video, which was shot at Margolis Resort in Waterfalls and produced by Slimaz Magombedze, features Meck’s wife Sphiwe Ndlovu and fellow musician Memory Chinamasa.

“I am on a divine mission to redefine the gospel fraternity by introducing a new sound and visuals to the gospel industry,” Meck said.

“In the song I am urging believers and non-believers that they should be wary of the devil who is always roaming around seeking someone to devour. The only way to defeat the devil is to be always on your knees worshipping God.”

The musician described his offering as gospel jazz and vowed to churn out more songs and videos.

In April, Meck was compelled to suspend the Afriq Worship Night, a music crusade at the Zimbabwe-Germany Society in Harare due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, he insisted that the worship music jamboree would be held once the lockdown is lifted.

He said he came up with the concept as way of thanking God for his talent.

“We are now at an advanced stage and I am pleased to announce that God has been faithful, we shall be having the Afriq Worship Night once the COVID-19 outbreak is under control,” he said.

The famed bass guitarist said he received positive response from fans following the release of the single titled Baba Varikumusoro, a gospel track, in December 2019.

“The video Chitsike is a must watch as it is pregnant with life teachings meant to bring people closer to God,” he said.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw