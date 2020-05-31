TV personality-turned-rapper Boitumelo “Boity” Thulo, who has been signed by international record label Def Jam Africa, believes the deal will open more doors for her.

Def Jam Africa, which is under the Universal Music Group, announced this week that it was spreading its footprint to Africa by opening offices in South Africa and Nigeria.

Def Jam Africa is attempting to follow in the footsteps of the iconic Def Jam Recordings label, its sister label, which has led and influenced hip-hop and black urban culture music for more than 35 years.

The move by Def Jam to establish an African wing to give African stars a platform to penetrate the international market has been applauded by music critics, who feel that Africa’s time has come in terms of music and popular culture.

Boity, whose music career is still in its early stages, has released songs such as Bakae and Wuz Dat featuring Nasty C. She believes that anything is possible for the black female child.

The North West-born multi-talented entertainer who recently had her own reality show, Own Your Thrown, on BET Africa, says landing such a deal definitely means the sky is the limit for her.

She said being on Def Jam Africa would lead to more opportunities for her and a much-wider market of consumers for her music.

Now that she has signed on the dotted line, Boity is set to drop her debut album and launch her music career in a big way.

Speaking to Sowetan, she says she has been writing the songs since last year, way before the deal came to light.

“I’ve been working on my project since last year. When my team and I feel that the music and the time is right we will drop,” she said.

Boity, 29, said she could not wait for the lockdown to end so that she could hit the studio and work on more music.

“At this stage I can’t put out a date. I hope this deal inspires and motivates young women and children in this country. I’m looking forward to getting back into the studio as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

Asked if being signed with some of the country’s best talent was putting her under pressure to work even harder, Boity said she was focused on running her own race. She also admits that her career in music has just started.

