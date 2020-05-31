Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A JEALOUS Hwange man assaulted his wife with a switch on the street after he found her walking with a female friend and another man, he suspected to be her lover.

Albert Phiri (28) of number 836 Lwendulu Village in Hwange told his wife Ms Annah Dene Mudenda (26) that he had received an anonymous call telling him that she had been seen with a boyfriend in Railways area across town.

He assaulted her for the second time at home two days later accusing her of wanting to leave him.

Phiri was convicted on his own plea of guilty to two counts of physical abuse when he appeared before Hwange magistrate Ms Rangarirai Gakanje.

He was fined $1 200 or will be jailed for four months in default of payment. In addition, the magistrate sentenced Phiri to two months in jail which were wholly suspended on condition he does not commit an offence involving domestic violence within five years.

Prosecuting, Mr John Chisango Mutyakaviri said Phiri whipped his wife in public.

“On the 25th day of May at around 3PM, the complainant was on her way to Lwendulu from Nguminja in Railways area in the company of Ms Tracey Ndlovu and Mr Try Sibanda when they met the accused person,” said Mr Mutyakaviri.

“Phiri pulled a switch from a tree and whipped her several times all over the body while telling her that he had received an anonymous call that she was with a boyfriend in Railways area.”

The court was told that Phiri suspected that Mr Sibanda was the complainant’s boyfriend.

Ms Mudenda pleaded with her husband not to attack her but he continued assaulting her.

When they went home, she left and went to stay with her parents.

Two days later Phiri followed his wife and told her to come and pack her belongings.

She was accompanied by her uncle Mr Bertoff Munkuli. As she was packing, Phiri confronted his wife and accused her of wanting to leave him. Phiri assaulted her again.

Mr Munkuli restrained Phiri from assaulting the complainant, who then reported the matter to the police leading to her husband’s arrest. Ms Mudenda did not go to hospital as she had no money, the court was told.

