Zim records 14 more Covid-19 cases

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE country on Saturday recorded 14 more confirmed positive Covid-19 cases bring the total of confirmed cases to 174.

According to the latest statistics as provided by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the new cases include seven returnees and seven local transmissions.

“14 cases tested positive for Covid-19.

These include seven returnees, South Africa (5), Botswana (1), United Kingdom (1) and seven local cases who are all isolated.

“The seven local cases being reported and the two mentioned in yesterday’s (Friday) report are contacts oof known confirmed cases” reads the report.

In terms of distribution by province the 14 new cases are located in Harare (7), Bulawayo (3), Masvingo (2) while Mashonaland West and Matabeleland North have one case each.

The Ministry further stated that 359 RDT screening tests and 666 PCR diagnostics tests were done on Saturday.

“The cumulative number of tests done to date is 44 635 (27 109 RDT and 17 5266 PCR).

“To date the confirmed number of confirmed cases is 174, recovered 29, active cases 141 and four deaths since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020,” reads the statement.