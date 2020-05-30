Fadzayi Mahere

MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzai Mahere said they would not lose sleep over loss of court battles. This is after the MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s bid to bar the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T from further recalling his legislators from Parliament hit a brickwall yesterday after High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi ruled that the youthful opposition leader was improperly before the courts as his party was not a juristic person capable of suing or being sued.

“The outcome of the court application is, it (the court interdict) was dismissed. We are going to continue focusing on fighting for Zimbabweans and championing the issues that Zimbabweans face. The party is not going to be reduced into focusing on a sterile debate about people’s individual political ambitions, which is what this court case is about,” she said.

The long-standing battles in the MDC formations have taken several twists and turns as Khupe and Chamisa fight over control of the country’s main opposition movement.

Meanwhile, MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora said the ruling had vindicated his and Supreme Court position that Chamisa was not the legitimate party leader.

“It is not our intention to victimise anyone, it’s not our intention to recall people just like. Those people who will be recalled are those people who would have committed offences and the offences are there, well-documented in our constitution. We will be measured in our response. We will not be retributive. We are not a vindictive leadership, we do not exist to victimise MPs. We exist to deliver the people of Zimbabwe from poverty and misery,” Mwonzora said.

Source – newsday