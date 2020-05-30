ZIMDANCEHALL chanter Poptain is one of the genre’s most underrated stars. But with his mix of social consciousness, intricate wordplay, effortless cadence and casual patois fluency, he has been slowly singing his way into people’s hearts. Born Ameen Abduljaleel Matanga in Gweru on May 22, 1994, Poptain is one of the musicians to look out for.

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

He speaks to NewsDay Life & Style…

Music career

“My music career started in a funny way. Back in school, my mates used to laugh about how I became so interested in music, even discouraging me because my grades were dipping. From listening to artistes like Mavado, Blak Ryno, Richie Spice, Ricky Fire and Winky D. I got obsessed with wanting to be like them and to me being in the studio was one thing I really dreamt of.

“I started writing songs but they were not really impressive. After school when I was home full time, that’s when my friend, Nuddy Nice, who was already singing by that time started taking me to the studio because he believed I had a special voice and also gave me the name Poptain. From then I started taking music seriously until now.

Achievements

“I can’t say I have achieved a lot although I can proudly thank God for making me see myself through doors like Sony Music Africa in South Africa for recording sessions. I was also the first artiste to record in New Gemini Major’s studio. I also thank God for granting the opportunity to have the people of Zimbabwe hear and accept my music, which is not a walk in the park. But I believe the best is yet to come. I am also working on a collaboration with Tocky Vibes called Majoma which is already out and doing well, another with Boss Pumacol and Anita Jaxson.

Current Projects

“I am compiling an extended play which will be released some time this year, with one of the singles dropping soon together with the visuals. I am also working on another project with Anita Jaxson, the new bad girl on the scene whom I am signed up with under the same management, Creative Culture. We will announce the release date soon.

COVID-19

“The coronavirus outbreak has affected my day-to-day life and work. Although it has kept us grounded, I can’t deny the fact that the lockdown has worked in my favour considering the fact that some platforms are really getting the masses to appreciate me for who I am and making me eager to meet my fans live and see if the music is really getting to them.

Pledge to fans

“I think people know a little about my versatility and I want them to know they are going to be shocked with what is to come. I love and appreciate my fans.”

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw