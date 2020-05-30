LOW-COST airline, Fastjet Zimbabwe on Thursday announced it was releasing an aircraft for the repatriation of Zimbabwean and South African nationals seeking to go back home following the imposition of lockdown orders by the two countries.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

The airline will be flying between Zimbabwe and South Africa and has already been approved by relevant officials from both countries.

“The airline’s submission to operate a mission specific charter flight in support of the repatriation needs of both Zimbabwean and South African Nationals for travel between Harare and Johannesburg and vice versa, on Friday May 29, 2020 has met with final approvals from the relevant authorities in Zimbabwe and South Africa,” Fastjet said in a statement.

The airline said the first flight was intended for nationals and permanent residents from both countries who were presently stranded and returning home because of the pandemic.

Fastjet Zimbabwe accountable manager, Ed Berry said the repatriation flight will be in full compliance with the lockdown regulations for Zimbabwe and South Africa.

“Over the last few weeks, we have had many customers reach out to us asking for our assistance in helping them return home, and we are pleased that this is now becoming a reality.”

Airlines across the globe suspended operations after the outbreak of COVID-19, but other flights have resumed operations.

Emirates started operating last week on the Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney and Melbourne routes with travellers only accepted on these flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw