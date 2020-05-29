Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

INSIZA North MP Farai Taruvinga has donated $50 000 to Highlanders to be channelled towards salaries.

Taruvinga, who has interests in farming and mining, also donated 175kg of beef, with each player set to get 5kg.

The legislator challenged the business community and Highlanders’ supporters to assist the club through “this difficult period”.

Highlanders were left without a sponsor after principal backers NetOne terminated their deal to redirect their corporate social responsibility towards fighting Covid-19.

“When I heard about the challenges faced by the club, I felt and still feel that we have a responsibility to save Highlanders. Bosso can’t die on us. I believe if we unite, we can help the club and players sail through the Covid-19 lockdown challenges,” said Taruvinga.

The legislator has also engaged some of his business contacts to assist Bosso.

A Filabusi-based businessman who declined to be named donated $30 000 to the club.

Bosso chairman Kenneth Mhlophe said: “We’re grateful to Honourable Taruvinga’s gesture, which will go a long way towards easing pressure on the club as we continue with our search for funds. Highlanders is a community club and unlike teams that are bankrolled by companies, we have been hard hit by lack of activity because we get most of our revenue when we play games.”

Bosso are contemplating paying staff half of their salaries for May and June. — @ZililoR