Mkhululi Ncube,Chronicle Reporter

GOVERNMENT has sent a team to probe to Plumtree High School quarantine Centre following a fire that broke out at the institution yesterday.

People, mostly those returning from Botswana are quarantined at the school.

Matabeleland South Province Affairs Minister Abednico Ncube said a team led by the Provincial Administrator, Mrs Sithandazile Ncube is at Plumtree High School to gather information on what exactly transpired.

The fire started yesterday during lunch time and is the second fire incident at the school after an inferno destroyed a hostel in 2018.