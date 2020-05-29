In a first for Zimbabwe, a medical team at Gweru Provincial Hospital has successfully performed a caesarian section on a Covid-19 positive patient.

In a communique, the executive dean for the faculty of medicine at Midlands State University, Reginald Matchaba-Hove said the C section had been carried out under strict infection prevention and control measures.

The patient is one of the four Covid-19 citizens in the Midlands province who was in quarantine after returning to Zimbabwe.

The obstetrician who carried out the operation is Johannes Mukwembi of the MSU department of obstetrics and gynaecology.

Attending anaesthetics were Tafadzwa Mutukwa and Prince Tineyi Murambi of the MSU department of anaesthesia.

Both mother and baby are well and will spend the next three days in an isolation room adjacent to the operating theatre.

“We sincerely thank the team for their benevolent spirit and work ethic to assist a fellow Zimbabwean in spite of the stigma, fear and danger associated with Covid-19, ” said Matchaba-Hove.

