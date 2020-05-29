THE Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) platform has challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to come out clean on recent abduction of MDC Alliance activists, saying there must be an independent probe to expose those behind the acts.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA/MOSES MATENGA/HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

Speaking after meeting Mnangagwa yesterday over the alleged abduction of Harare West MP Joanah Mamombe, activists Netsai Marova and Cecilia Chimbiri three weeks ago, Lovemore Madhuku, Polad chairperson for the governance and legislative agenda committee, said the world must know the truth over abduction of opposition activists in Zimbabwe and that an independent probe was key.

“We came as Polad to see the President on a very crucial issue relating to the recent abductions. As Polad, we feel strongly that the abductions must be investigated,” he said.

“We want to get to the bottom of the matter and so we were advising the President that as Polad, it is important for the nation to ensure that these things are properly investigated through an independent process so that the whole world knows the truth.

“It is important that we do not continue to say abductions or no abductions. There must be clarity now. What exactly is happening? If the State is responsible, let it come out; if individuals are responsible, let it come out. He (Mnangagwa) has indicated that there are investigations taking place and soon, he will be able to tell the world what is happening.”

However, the government and Zanu PF have been quick to distance themselves from the alleged abduction of the opposition activists, shifting the blame to a shadowy “third force”.

Zanu PF acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa on Wednesday challenged the three MDC Alliance members allegedly abducted by suspected State agents to provide evidence or face prosecution for faking the forced disappearance.

Meanwhile, the three MDC Alliance activists were yesterday granted $1 000 bail each and ordered to report once a fortnight to their nearest police station.

Appearing before Harare magistrate Barbra Mateko, the three were charged with participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace and bigotry.

According to the State, the three defied lockdown regulations and staged a demonstration in Warren Park, which had a gathering of more than 50 people.

The State said one of the participants, Stanley Manyenga, the MDC Alliance youth assembly chairman for Harare, had also been arrested.

Others who participated in the flash demonstration are still on the police wanted list.

The three were represented by Jeremiah Bamu and Roselyn Hanzi of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw