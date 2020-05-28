No 5-star treatment for returnees: Mnangagwa

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said Zimbabweans should brace for more COVID-19 infections as more locals continue to trickle in from different countries.

BY MOSES MATENGA/ BLESSED MHLANGA

Mnangagwa was addressing donors from government entities and the private sector at State House.

He said it was worrying that after containing the disease for long, figures have suddenly risen due to returnees being bundled into public transport mainly from neighbouring South Africa and Botswana.

Mnangagwa said there were 1 000 Zimbabweans docked in Namibia, who were working for cruise ships and now waiting to be received in the country.

“I don’t understand Zimbabweans, they are everywhere and I heard there are some in ships coming from all over. Over a thousand are docked in Namibia on their way back here. But they are our people, they are welcome,” he said.

A number of returnees have been accused of escaping from quarantine centres countrywide citing poor living conditions and more risk, but Mnangagwa said they should accept the conditions and processes.

“We can try to provide for them, but we cannot provide five-star facilities like hotels. That we can’t,” Mnangagwa said.

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority and struggling Telecel also presented donations to Mnangagwa.

Local Government minister July Moyo said government was accepting all the donations centrally for transparency purposes.

