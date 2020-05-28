A MAN from Nkayi in Matabeleland North province allegedly strangled an 81-year-old woman before ransacking her home and stealing money and groceries worth $1 000.

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

This was heard by Bulawayo magistrate Tinashe Tashaya when Iphithule Moyo (20) appeared before him charged with murder on Wednesday.

Moyo was remanded in custody to June 12.

The court heard that on May 18, Moyo went to Naomi Titsha’s home in Upper Rangemore where he hid in the servants’ quarters where he spotted Titsha getting into her house and followed her.

He allegedly got into the kitchen and grabbed Titsha before dragging her to the lounge where he strangled her and left the corpse lying on the carpet.

Moyo allegedly ransacked the house and stole $300 cash, a cellphone, four litres cooking oil, 2kg washing powder, 2kg rice, 10kg roller meal, 500 grammes salt and a suitcase.

He then locked the kitchen door from outside and took away the keys.

Titsha’s body was discovered by Moyo’s younger brother who was employed by the deceased as a general hand.

The matter was reported to the police, leading to Moyo’s arrest and recovery of the cellphone, keys, groceries and suitcase.

