Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have given a stern warning to newly-recruited veteran forward Michelle Katsvairo for his May 11 breach of lockdown rules imposed by the Government and Bosso.

The former Chicken Inn, Kaizer Chiefs and Ngezi Platinum Stars forward was seen in the company of Rodrick Mutuma, who now plies his trade in the DR Congo, attending a social football match in Harare’s Budiriro suburb.

Bosso described the breach as ‘unfortunate’ and conducted investigations to establish the authenticity of the allegations.

“The manager engaged Katsvairo, who said he was not heavily involved as suggested, but was watching from a distance. Nevertheless he was given a strong warning and told to observe lockdown procedures,” said Highlanders’ media relations officer Ronald Moyo.

Sports and recreational activities were banned under lockdown regulations and players and spectators in that social game were in breach.

The warning to Katsvairo comes at a time South African Premiership side Supersport United’s striker Thamsanqa Gabuza faces a pay deduction for not obeying lockdown rules after he was arrested for alleged speeding.

According to Kickoff.com, the former Orlando Pirates forward was arrested at the weekend for clocking 213km/h on the N1 highway near Sandton.

Supersport chief executive officer Stan Mathews told Kickoff that the club was dealing with the matter internally.

“I can’t comment on this for now other than to say we are dealing with the matter internally and the player faces a disciplinary process post June 1 at level 3 lockdown. We regard this alleged violation in a very serious light. All our players were guaranteed their salaries on two priority conditions; that they obey the lockdown restrictions and that they post their daily fitness, football or social media uploads as requested.

The player will be given an opportunity to present his case and the merits of the case will guide the process,” Mathews said.