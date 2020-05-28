Senior Reporter

Manicaland has recorded its first cases of Covid-19 after nine people tested positive to the virus today (28 May, 2020).

The nine are part of people who returned from Mozambique, South Africa and the United Kingdom and are all at quarantine centres.

The province has in the last three weeks been receiving returnees through Beitbridge, Plumtree and Forbes Border Posts.

They are housed at the province’s six quarantine centres.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 positive cases jumped to 132 on Wednesday after 76 new cases were confirmed at various quarantine centres in Masvingo, Harare and Beitbridge.

In total, 17 people tested positive for Covid-19 Covid-19 today, thereby bringing Zimbabwe’s confirmed cases to 149.

Globally, about 6 million people have been infected with the virus so far.