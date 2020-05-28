Daniel Molokele
Nelson Chamisa,leader of the opposition MDC Alliance has made several appointments this Thursday. Below is the notice which announced the appointments.
In terms of the Constitution of the MDC Alliance, President Nelson Chamisa has made the following deployments and redeployments:
- Mr David Chimhini — Deputy Secretary General
- Hon Concilia Chinanzvavana — Deputy Secretary General
- Hon Murisi Zvizwai — Deputy Organising Secretary
- Mr Buda Masara — Deputy Organising Secretary
- Adv Fadzai Mahere – Secretary for Communication
- Dr Felix Magalela Mafa-Sibanda— Deputy Secretary for Communication
- Mr Clifford Hlatywayo — Deputy Secretary for Communication
- Mr Ian Makone — Secretary for Elections
- Ms Ellen Shiriyendenga — Deputy Secretary for Elections
- Mr Sesel Zvidzai — Secretary for Local Government and Rural Development
- Mr Jacob Mafume — Deputy Secretary for Local Government and Rural Development
- Hon Happymore Chidziva — Secretary for Rural Mobilisation and Strategy in the President’s Office
- Mr Jameson Timba — Secretary for Presidential Affairs
- Mr Luke Tamborinyoka — Deputy Secretary for Presidential Affairs
- Mr Lovemore Chinoputsa — Deputy Secretary for International Relations and Cooperation.