The England Premier Soccer League will return on 17 June – three months after the 2019-20 season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

No matches have been played since Leicester City’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa on 9 March.

Fixtures that were due to have been played just days later were postponed after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus or on 13 March, leaving the campaign in limbo. – news.sky.com