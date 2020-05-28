Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

SECURITY has been tightened at all Covid-19 quarantine centres as the Government aims at curbing the number of people escaping from these facilities thereby exposing the public to the global pandemic.

This comes as the Bulawayo Metropolitan Covid-19 provincial taskforce has embarked on an exercise of separating ex-convicts from other returnees at the quarantine centres in the city three ex-convicts escaped at Bulawayo Polytechnic.

Posting on his official Twitter social media account, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana revealed that security will now be intensified as a means of curbing these escapes.

“The provincial taskforce is on tour of Quarantine Centres in Bulawayo with a view of separating ex-convicts from other returnees, following the escape from Bulawayo Poly of three ex- convicts last week. Security will be intensified at these centres to curb escaping,” said Mr Mangwana.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi on Wednesday revealed that 120 people have escaped from various isolation centres throughout the country since the onset of the national lockdown.