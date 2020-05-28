Chronicle Reporter

BULAWAYO has recorded three new Covid-19 positive cases bringing the number of confirmed cases in the city to 15 including nine recoveries and one death.

The new cases are part of the 76 cases that were reported during yesterday’s post-Cabinet briefing.

Zimbabwe now has 132 Covid-19 cases including 25 recoveries and four deaths.

During the post-Cabinet briefing, Information, the Minister of information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Cde Monica Mutsvangwa said most of the new cases recorded were of people who had returned home from South Africa and Botswana.

“Cabinet was informed that the number of Covid-19 tests conducted so far had increased from 31 579 to 38 656. To date, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases stands at 132 up from the 56 cases recorded on 24 May 2020. This translates to 76 new cases recorded over the last two days,” said the Minister.

“Most of these tests which yielded these results were done on returnees who are quarantined in Masvingo, Beitbridge and Harare. The number of those who have recovered from Covid-19 infection has increased from 18 which was recorded on the 17th of Maty, to the current 25 while the number of deaths remains at four.”