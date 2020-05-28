Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE Government has emphasised the need for people categorized under essential services to produce exemption letters so as minimize the movement of people and contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The country, which on Wednesday recorded its highest confirmed positive Covid-19- with 76 new cases bringing the total number cases to 132- has been on level two of its national lockdown, which saw the reopening of industry and commerce.

Writing on his Twitter social media account, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana clarified that exemption letters are still a requirement.

“Cabinet emphasised that the country is still under lockdown and, as such, exemption letters for essential services are still required for movement those concerned,” wrote Mr Mangwana.

Last week, Bulawayo mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni, while giving his weekly Covid-19 update said revealed that public loitering remains a challenge with the lock down not being observed thereby putting the community at risk of contracting Covid-19.

According to Statutory Instrument 99 of the Public Health Act persons operating or employed in a business or industry in the formal commercial and industrial sector shall be regarded as persons employed in an essential service.