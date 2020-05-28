Sports Editor

PREMIERSHIP giants Dynamos have paid tribute to the domestic football family for helping them ensure that skipper, Partson Jaure, and fellow defender, Godknows Murwira, will be ready for action when the 2020 season gets underway.

The pair successfully overcame delicate injuries that had threatened to scupper their careers.

Jaure and Murwira have in the last two months undergone separate surgeries, with the former having to be operated on for head and facial injuries sustained in a car accident, while the latter had aggravated a nagging knee problem during training.

Murwira, on loan at Dynamos from champions FC Platinum, had appeared to be on the recovery path but aggravated his knee ligament problem and the injury looked set to sideline him for the first half of the season.

Jaure’s injuries sustained in March meant he needed delicate surgery that also required huge sums of money and Dynamos had to source the foreign currency component, in particular, for the medical costs.

He also looked set to miss the start of the season had it gone ahead with its March 21 kick-off.

But with Zifa and the PSL provisionally setting August/September as the dates for the start of the season that was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Dynamos have had their spirits lifted by the progress made towards recovery by Jaure and Murwira.

Jaure and Murwira are two of the most experienced campaigners in Dynamos’ 2020 squad that also boasts of a number of young players.

Dynamos chairman, Isaiah Mupfurutsa, yesterday paid glowing tribute to all their partners especially the medical team that had ensured successful operations which have paved the way for Jaure and Murwira to return to action.

Mupfurutsa lauded the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe and the Warriors’ foreign legion for aiding their fellow Zimbabwe international Jaure to meet his medical and welfare bills during his hospitalisation.

The Harare banker also saluted the Dynamos supporters for being the 12th man even away from Rufaro, Barbourfields or the National Sports Stadium.

This is because the DeMbare supporters were active participants in a crowd-funding exercise to help their injured players at a time when the Harare giants were not able to generate any revenue owing to the non-activity that football has been forced into by Covid-19.

“The Dynamos Football Club’s board, executive committee, management, technical team, players and the legion of fans would like to place on record our deepest appreciation and gratitude for the support rendered towards the hospitalisation, subsequent medical procedures and post-hospital care of our players, Partson Jaure and Godknows Murwira.

“The two players are now recovering from the comfort of their homes and we look forward to their full recovery before the commencement of the local Premier League soccer season.

“Special mention goes to all who made it possible that the two sons of the club got the best medical care at the hour of need. The club’s executive committee, our anchor sponsors Gold Leaf Tobacco Company in Zimbabwe, Premier Soccer League, Zifa, senior national team players based abroad, Fidelity Life Medical Aid Society, the fans who participated in the crowd-funding project and Footballers Union of Zimbabwe, through president Desmond Maringwa, and the media houses, made and continue to make the medical care and rehabilitation of the two players a lot easier.

“Our gratitude is also extended to the medical teams who went out of their way to ensure that Partson and Godknows got the best possible care at Parirenyatwa Hospital, Health Point Hospital and the Avenues Clinic,’’ said Mupfurutsa.

Now after successfully negotiating their ways past the surgeons’ knives, Jaure and Murwira could even dream of bouncing back to the Warriors CHAN squad when the Confederation of African Football decide to go ahead with the tournament.

The Chan finals in which Zimbabwe had been placed in Group A with hosts Cameroon had been pencilled to start in Yaoundé on April 4 before international football went into the Covid-19 induced lockdown.