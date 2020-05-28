INDEPENDENT legislator for Norton, Temba Mliswa has called for the expulsion of Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga for failing to catch criminals linked to continued abductions on government critics.

Speaking in parliament Wednesday, Mliswa slammed police for their speed in arresting offenders in other violations while claiming incapacitation when it came to dealing with those behind the forced disappearance of citizens.

Mliswa singled out journalist-turned-pro-democracy activist Itai Dzamara who disappeared without trace 2015 after he was allegedly abducted by suspected state security agents for his one-man demonstrations against government.

The outspoken lawmaker said of the two governments led by late President Robert Mugabe and successor Emmerson Mnangagwa, “The First Republic was known for violating people’s human rights, the Second Republic pretends to be democratic.

“Police should do its work and make sure such cases of Itai Dzamara come to an end.

“The country is not moving anywhere internationally because of these human violations.”

He added, “The Itai Dzamara issue should be resolved. It is disturbing to note that they (police) have resources when it comes to arresting people but when it comes to such important cases that are damaging the country’s reputation, they say ‘it will take time (to investigate)’.

“When then are you going to be an efficient police force? If the police is not efficient, the Commissioner General must go because he commands that.

“We need a people in office who can deliver and not just those who appease and patronise.

“When are they doing to remove the police CG whose members cannot investigate and resolve cases?”

Mliswa spoke after MDC-T MP Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga had queried why police had not issued a report on recent abductions and torture on Harare West MP Joanna Mamombe and two party activists Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova by suspected state security agents.

Said Misihairabwi-Mushonga earlier, “It is now three weeks since three MDC Alliance women leaders were abducted and tortured, but we have not seen a full report as to what happened to them.

“You did not even explain why they were raped, why there are no results of what happened and the nation has not been addressed by now. Nothing has been done.”

Home Affairs deputy minister Michael Madiro said in his response that police were investigating the cited matters while calling on the public to help with any leads.

“This is an important issue pertaining to the protection and sanctity of life of Zimbabweans. Investigations are under way,” Madiro said.

“It is critical that police do extensive investigations. These are still mere allegations until police establish what happened.

“Police are doing their job and the nation will be informed.”

The minister also dismissed Mliswa’s claims police were failing to be effective when it came to investing abuses on government critics.

“Our police is efficient and is also one of the best in the world,” he said.