RHUMBA star Martin Sibanda of Ndolwane Super Sounds, who has been on a self-imposed music sabbatical, has said he has been busy working on his forthcoming album.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

This comes after the rhumba ace posted on social media that although he was locked down following the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), he was still around.

Sibanda told NewsDay Life & Style that he had been focusing on his new album and other projects that were later affected by the lockdown necessitated by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I was busy on other projects and I had already started working on a new album when the lockdown hit us. However, I will be hooking up with fans soon online so they know that I am still around, he said.

ibanda applauded some artistes who have embarked on edutainment programmes to raise public awareness on COVID-19 and urged them to keep encouraging the public to follow safety measures during this period.

“This is the time to show our strength by standing tall against this pandemic. Let’s soldier on and keep reminding our fans the value of life by encouraging them to follow the safety measures,” he said.

Sibanda, however, said he missed his fans and looked forward to meeting them during live events after lockdown.

