BY MOSES MATENGA

THE Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions has predicted more job losses as the effects of COVID-19 take a toll on the economy.

The southern African country, which is grappling with an estimated unemployment rate of over 90%, was already in the throes of its worst crisis in a decade with shortages of fuel, electricity, cash and medicines before the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

ZCTU secretary-general Japhet Moyo said the lockdown to contain the spread of the virus has had a “devastating impact on workers”.

“It will be a disaster when everything settles. Obviously, employers have realised that probably they need little space and that there are other people who may not be needed when things normalise. Employers will assess how each employee contributed during the lockdown and when things were down, they will ask, do we need them back? We don’t see everyone coming back,” Moyo told NewsDay.

“There are guidelines for employers to follow for them to resume operations. Many can’t meet those and they now give workers an option to say, if you can’t do that on your own, don’t come back to work. I see desperation of people wanting to come back to work because they are not getting any income.”

But Zimbabwe is not the only country to be affected by the respiratory disease. Forbes Magazine recently predicted that about 42% of jobs will be lost globally in the aftermath of the ravaging coronavirus, with America loosing over 10 million jobs.

