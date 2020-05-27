Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

UP-AND-COMING Afro-tribal musician Stewie Le Savage has dropped a single titled The Revelation as he works on an EP set to be released by the end of the year.

The single which was produced by Shuza Drums and Tha Dawg is the young musician’s fifth work in the studio since he ventured into music in 2018.

With a fusion of spoken word and Amapiano, The Revelation seeks to address the preparedness of people for judgement day, the day they’ll die.

Stewie Le Savage (real name Stuart Chikuni) said the song was inspired by the message inscribed in the Bible in the book of Revelations.

“After reading the book of Revelations and looking at how things are turning out in the world, I just figured it was best for me to write this song as a reminder that people should stay prepared.

“For the beat, I had to go with the trending Amapiano sound so as to attract a lot of listeners,” said Stewie Le Savage.

The 24-year-old who was planning on releasing his first album next month said the Covid-19 pandemic was a setback but had given him time to reflect on his career.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has affected me both negatively and positively. It affected me negatively by hindering me from recording more music and be able to perform. But then, it also gave me a chance to introspect, write and discover my purpose in life and work towards nurturing my talent,” he said.

Reflecting on his musical journey, Stewie Le Savage, a former Amhlophe High School drama club member said he has been playing around with different sounds over the years.

“In October 2018, I was featured on a song titled Musical Therapy by Anonymous Music. It was a gqom track which highlighted mainly the positive influence of music on a lonely/depressed person.

“In the same month, I released Voice of the Oppressed, a spoken word contemporary house song which reflected on black people’s mindsets after years of oppression.

“A month later, I released The breakup song.”

Last year on Africa Day, the artiste released Umthombo Wothando which featured producer Base Wasilewski. To date, this is one of his biggest projects as it has been remixed by three South African producers, Cosmo Musiique, Nocturnal Soule and El Guetta SA.

“The song is a motivation for young people that no matter what they go through in life, they should always love and care for other people. It’s a tribal house track that has been played on South Africa’s radio stations such as Metro FM and YFM,” he said.

Stewie Le Savage also worked with Novuyo Seagirl on the track, Freedom Train. – @mthabisi_mthire.