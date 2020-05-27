Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporters

Zimbabwe has recorded 76 new Covid-19 cases, mostly people returning from South Africa and Botswana, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 132.

The new cases were recorded in Beitbridge, Masvingo and Harare provinces and only one case is due to local transmission.

As of yesterday, South Africa had more than 24 000 Covid-19 cases and 524 deaths.

During a post-Cabinet briefing yesterday evening, the Minister of information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Cde Monica Mutsvangwa said the chairman of the inter-ministerial taskforce on Covid-19, Vice-President Kembo Mohadi presented a weekly report on national preparedness and response showing that cases had gone up from 56 to 132.

She said Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and Wilkins Hospitals in Harare are now ready to admit critical Covid-19 patients.

“Cabinet was informed that the number of Covid-19 tests conducted so far had increased from 31 579 to 38 656. To date, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases stands at 132 up from the 56 cases recorded on 24 May 2020. This translates to 76 new cases recorded over the last two days,” said the Minister.

“Most of these tests which yielded these results were done on returnees who are quarantined in Masvingo, Beitbridge and Harare. The number of those who have recovered from Covid-19 infection has increased from 18 which was recorded on the 17th of May, to the current 25 while the number of deaths remains at four.”

Matabeleland South provincial medical director Dr Rudo Chikodzore said all Covid-19 positive patients who had returned from South Africa were quarantined in Beitbridge.

She said they were stable with mild disease.

“All the patients are exhibiting mild symptoms. They are stable and look and behave normal like a healthy person would. They are housed at an isolation centre and are being monitored,” she said.

Dr Chikodzore said there was risk of Covid-19 infections in communities due to people who were escaping from quarantine centres.

“There is great risk in the communities. When people abscond from quarantine centres before their eight days are up, they would not have taken their last test before being released and this poses challenges as they may go around infecting others without knowing. It takes an incubation period of up to eight days before the virus can be detected in the body and it takes a few days to a week for someone to develop symptoms. So, the people that are absconding and going to communities are the weak link as it may be very difficult to follow up on all their contacts as they may go to shops and other public places,” said Dr Chikodzore.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said 120 people have escaped from various isolation centres throughout the country since the onset of the national lockdown.

Some have been arrested while others are being sought by the police.

He said police are concerned with the number of returnees escaping from isolation or quarantine centres, putting the lives of their families and communities at risk of contracting Covid-19. “A total of 120 people has escaped from various isolation centres throughout the country since the onset of the national lockdown,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said police are working closely with the Ministry of Health and Child Care to ensure that all who escaped and those who are avoiding immigration formalities are brought to book. “We urge family members or friends to be conscious before accepting returnees and ensure that they have gone through the Covid-19 vetting process which is coordinated by the Ministry of Health and Child Care. The public should report people who are sneaking into suburbs, villages and other public places without following the laid down procedures. This includes those who are evading the customs and excise entry points and using undesignated points to enter into the country,” he said.