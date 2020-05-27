ZRP Commissioner General Godwin Matanga

An alleged grouping of police officers are reportedly taking steps to take President Emmerson Mnangagwa over the appointment of Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga which they say did not follow procedure.

A source who spoke to this reporter said the persons have approached a Harare law firm that is currently drafting court papers.

According to the source, the applicants are saying Mnangagwa did not follow the following clause of the Police Act:

The President shall appoint the Commissioner in terms of subsection (2) of section 93 of the Constitution after consultation with a board consisting of:

(a) The chairman of the Police Service Commission, who shall be chairman;

(b) The retiring Commissioner, if he is available;

(c)One other member or,in the absence of the member referred to in paragraph (b), two other members, appointed by the President from among the Secretaries of Ministries.

“The persons will argue that none of the above were consulted therefore Matanga’s appointment is not in accordance with the Police Act and subsequently it is an administrative decision which flouts even the Constitution of the Republic, violating the people’s right to lawful and just administrative decisions.” The source said.

Source – Byo24