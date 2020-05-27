A Kenyan ministry of health medical worker takes a swab from a truck driver during a testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Namanga one stop border crossing point between Kenya and Tanzania, in Namanga, Kenya May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

ZIMBABWE’S confirmed coronavirus cases have accelerated to a shock 132 with 76 new cases recorded in Beitbridge, Masvingo and Harare.

This was announced Wednesday by Information ministry permanent secretary Nick Mangwana.

The cases were 56 on Tuesday.

The steep climb in new cases comes just after the country opened its borders to citizens who were stranded in countries such as South Africa, Botswana and other destinations.