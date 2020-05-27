THREE MDC Alliance activists including Harare West Member of Parliament Joanah Mamombe have appeared before a magistrate, who remanded them in custody pending a bail ruling on Thursday.

By Harriet Chikandiwa

The three were allegedly abducted after a flash demonstration in Harare three weeks ago before they were allegedly assaulted and dumped in Bindura.

Mamombe, was arrested with Cecilia Chimbiru (31) Netsai Marova (25) and appeared before Harare Magistrate Barbra Mateko, sitting at a local hospital where the three are receiving medical attention after sustaining serious injuries.

They are facing allegations of participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace and bigotry.

The three were represented by Jeremiah Bamu and Roselyn Hanzi of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, who argued that the proposal for stringent bail conditions that include $2 000 and reporting three times a day to a nearest police station were “onerous”.

According to the state, the three defied lockdown regulations and staged a demonstration in Warren Park that had a gathering of more than 50 people.

The state said one of the participants, Stanley Manyenga, the MDC Alliance youth assembly chairman for Harare, had also been arrested.

Others who participated in the flash demonstration are wanted by police.

The state alleged that the protesters displayed placards inscribed “Unlock us before we revolt” which they described as “a visible representation that was threatening to provoke the breach of peace or realising that there was a risk or possibility that a breach of peace may occur”.

It is alleged that, in the process, the accused persons demonstrated against the extension of the COVID-19 lockdown protocols and alleged misuse of funds by the government.

The accused persons, the police alleged, were then intercepted by the police who dispersed them.

