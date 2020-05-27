Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa

ZANU PF Acting Spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa says the party is calling for arrests of more MDC officials who were involved in the infamous Warren park demonstration that led to the abduction and torture of Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova.

Chinamasa told journalists on Wednesday that ZANU questions the logic in arresting 3 ladies and leaving out known activists who were the kingpins of the demonstrations.

“The Party is disturbed by allegations that ZANU PF is behind the alleged abductions and that it’s all a rehearsed script meant to tarnish the image of the Party and its leadership.” Chamisa. “In addition, the timing of the abduction, again came at a time when the President of Zimbabwe had important diplomatic meetings in the country, the same manner that other fake abductions occurred.”

He added that ZANU PF, “is worried with reports that the ladies in question are not cooperative and reminds them that this is not a laughing matter especially that the revolutionary Party has been accused of wrongdoing

“Failure of the 3 complainants to comply with law enforcers will lead to no other conclusion other than that the whole issue was a political theatrical act meant to divert attention from squabbles in MDCs and to cover up for the illegal and dangerous demonstrations in Warren Park.”

Source – Byo24