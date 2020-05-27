Number of Covid -19 cases in Zimbabwe rise to 63

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

The number of Covid-19 cases in Zimbabwe has risen to 63 after seven new cases were reported on Tuesday.

In an update, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said the seven cases were of returnees from South Africa who are quarantined in Beitbridge.

The Ministry also reported that 653 Rapid Test Diagnostics (RTD) screening tests and 185 Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests were done on Tuesday.

“To date, the total number of confirmed cases is 63, recovered 25, active cases 34 and four deaths,” said the Ministry.

According to the update, Bulawayo so far has recorded nine recovery cases leaving it with only two active cases.

At least 26 RDT tests were conducted as of Tuesday.

The cumulative number of tests done to date stands at 38 352 and of these 22 402 are RDT and 15 950 being PCR tests.