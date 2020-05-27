Farmers trim livestock head amid dwingling pastures

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

FARMERS in parts of drought hit Midlands province have started disposing off their cattle as pastures decline due to the poor rains experienced in the 2019/2020 season.

Communal farmers in areas like Gokwe North and South, Mberengwa and Chirumhanzu have been selling their cattle at below market price saying they cannot afford buying expensive stockfeed.

The raging inflationary pressures and disruption of productive value chains, have deepened the plight of farmers.

Midlands crop and livestock production provincial officer, Mrs Medlinah Magwenzi, acknowledged the development and encouraged farmers to preserve feed for livestock in order to curb livestock deaths.

“Farmers can cut grass in their paddocks, along the roads, in fallow fields for hay making. Farmers can preserve stovers from maize, groundnut, cow peas, cotton hulls, cotton seed, sunflower etc,” she said.

Mrs Mangwenzi said farmers can also improve protein content of stovers through urea treatment, adding the skill can be taught by Agritex Extensionists at ward level.

“The farmers can also make use of molasses at ward level. Dairy cattle are in dire need of feed hence Agritex can advise on home mixed feeds to reduce feed costs,” said Mrs Magwenzi.

It is also very important, she said, to cull old cows, bulls, oxen and unproductive animals to generate money to feed the herd.

“It is a great vision to take care of oxen and donkeys used for draft power,” said Mrs Magwenzi.

Meanwhile, she said Vice President Constantino Chiwenga will today tour Arda Fair Acres in Zhombe and Loozani Farm in Kwekwe to check on winter wheat programme progress in the province.

“I’m glad to note that our esteemed Vice President Chiwenga is gracing us by visiting Arda Fair Acres and Loozani farms to check on progress we are making as a province in contributing to the national cause to improve land under winter wheat” she said.

The Vice President who is also the Chairperson of the Food and Nutrition Committee, announced that the country is targeting to produce 415 000 tonnes of wheat this year under a contract farming deal financed by commercial banks to the tune of $2,7 billion.

The Midlands province is targeting to put more than 2 600 hectares under winter wheat this year and has started the verification process of potential farmers.

Last year about 2 300 hectares were under winter wheat through Command Agriculture and private sector initiatives.