Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League has begun steps of ensuring a safe return of action after Covid-19 by assigning the medical committee to draw protocols and procedures to follow.

Though high risk sporting activities like football remain banned, PSL wants the medical committee to formulate a set of rules that will be communicated to club doctors to ensure a safe training space.

In a statement, PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare said: “The PSL Sports Medicine Committee has been tasked to come up with protocols and procedures to be followed by all PSL clubs during football competitions in light of the Covid 19 pandemic. The protocols will provide guidelines that will assist clubs with training and matchday procedures upon resumption of football competitions.

“The PSL Sports Medicine Committee will work in liaison with club medical doctors. The draft procedures will be shared with the Sports and Recreation Commission, Zifa and other relevant stakeholders.

“These procedures will be continuously reviewed and updated in accordance with the general health situation in the country and recommendations from the health authorities.”

