Thandeka Moyo -Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

A HOMELESS Bulawayo man allegedly killed an 81-year-old woman from Rangemore before ransacking her home for money and food.

Iphithule Moyo (20) of no fixed aboard allegedly killed Naomi Titsha last week on Monday.

His younger brother (17), who Titsha had employed at her plot in Rangemore found the body.

Moyo allegedly got away with US$80, a cellphone and groceries that were packed in a suitcase which include mealie-meal, rice, washing powder and salt.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said Moyo was arrested after a tip-off and is helping police with investigations.

“On May 18, 2020 at around 9AM, a male aged 17 of upper Rangemore in Bulawayo who was employed as a herd boy by the now deceased, saw his brother and suspect Iphithule Moyo roaming around the plot while he was milking cattle. When Iphithule realised that his brother had seen him, he ran away,” said Insp Ncube.

He said on the same day at around 10AM, the boy left home to herd the cattle leaving the deceased at home alone.

“At around 5PM, the herd boy returned home, found the metal screen unlocked but the main door and the back door were both locked. He phoned a neighbour who came and forcibly opened the back door and they both gained entry into the house.”

According to Insp Ncube, the two found Ms Titsha’s body in the living room of the main house.

“Her body was facing upwards with bruises around her neck, tongue protruding out of the mouth and there were blood stains on her blouse. The two also discovered that her Nokia cell phone and cash which was in her wallet was missing,” he added.

A report was made at Upper Rangemore Police Base, in Bulawayo, and the body taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) mortuary for a post-mortem.

On May 21, the post-mortem established that the cause of death was asphyxia and strangulation by rope.

“Yesterday at around 5PM a tip off was received to the effect that Moyo had been spotted at Emganwini shopping centre leading to his apprehension. Upon questioning, the accused confessed to the killing of the now deceased by strangling her with his own bare hands,” he said.

“The accused was searched leading to the recovery of a black Nokia cellphone and a two-lever key from his trousers pocket. He admitted that they both belonged to Titsha and also led the police to a secluded spot in the bush in Rangemore, where they recovered a black suitcase filled with an assortment of groceries that included a 1 x 10kg roller meal, 2 x 2 litres cooking oil, a packet of aeriel washing powder, an opened 2kg pack of rice, bathing soap, 500g salt and a small pocket notebook which were all stolen at the scene of crime after the murder.”

He thanked members of the public who supplied the information which led to the arrest of the accused person.- @thamamoe