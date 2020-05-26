9 Covid-19 recoveries in Bulawayo

Andile Tshuma/ Patrick Chitumba, Chronicle Reporters

BULAWAYO has recorded nine Covid-19 recoveries leaving only two active cases but health experts are warning against complacency as it could steer a comeback of the virus.

According to an update by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, as of Monday, Bulawayo had nine recoveries, which stem from 12 confirmed cases, one of them fatal.

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Zimbabwe remained at 56 as at yesterday afternoon, with 25 recoveries and 27 active cases.

The cumulative number of tests done to date is 37 474 which includes 21 709 784 rapid diagnostic (RDT) and 15 765 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

The latest recoveries were confirmed through two consecutive PCR negative tests from samples taken at least 24 hours apart in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

Acting Bulawayo provincial medical director Dr Welcome Mlilo did not respond to questions from Chronicle on Covid-cases sent to him on May 18 and yesterday.

Mpilo Central Hospital clinical director and acting chief executive officer Dr Solwayo Ngwenya said the Covid-19 recoveries in the city must not propel residents to relax and lose their guard as it could steer a comeback of the virus.

“We are in winter. While it is good that most people have recovered, this does not mean that people must relax. Winter is upon us and the conditions are conducive for the spread of Covid-19. People must remain vigilant more than ever before as we project very high numbers of Covid-19 cases if people relax and start behaving normally. People must remember that we are still on lockdown and that if they have no essential travel, they must stay at home,” said Dr Ngwenya.

Gweru Provincial Hospital superintendent Dr Fabion Mashingaidze said it has been proven that 85 percent of Covid-19 cases recover on their own with about 15 percent requiring medical supervision and some ventilators in intensive care units.

He said having the virus does not mean one will have it for the rest of his or her life.