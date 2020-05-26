Mthabisi Tshuma Showbiz Correspondent

THE countdown has begun for Zimbabwe’s award-winning film Cook Off to premiere on the world’s leading Internet entertainment service, Netflix.

Cook Off , a 2017 comedy film will be available on Netflix as from June 1 and this will be the first time a locally-produced film lands a spot on the channel which has over 160 million subscribers worldwide. The film which is a tale of a single mother who enters a reality cooking show was produced by Joe Njagu, written and directed by Tomas Brickhill. It features Tendaiishe Chitima, Jessesi Mungoshi, Eddie Sandifolo, Chirikure Chirikure and popular rapper Tendai Nguni aff ectionately known as ‘Tehn Diamond’.

Njagu, confirming the premiere of the film on Netflix said: “Cook Off will start showing on Netflix from June 1 worldwide.

The Cook Off team is ecstatic and looking forward to introducing Zimbabwean films to the world.

“This is just but the beginning. History has been made, but the future begins. It is time to turn our film community into a film industry,” Njagu said.

“This is an amazing example of how collaboration makes magic, from myself and Tomas to MMX Rentals, Area 46, Eddie Ndlovu, Joseph Bunga, Zoe Flood, Sebastien Lallemand and the entire cast and crew who believed in this vision when there wasn’t a budget to make this and now here we are – Netflix,” said Njagu. – @mthabisi_mthire.